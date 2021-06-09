‘La Negrita’ cantina closes temporarily to comply with new health measures

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 09, 2021).- A few hours after the announcement of the new restriction measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in Yucatán, ‘La Negrita’ cantina announced that today Wednesday, June 9, will be the last day that will open its doors normally.

According to the publication, “La Negrita” will close for a “short period of time” to comply with the new provisions of the state government. “We remind you to stay tuned to our social networks to know the date of our next reopening,” mentions ‘La Negrita’ “We are waiting for you today to pamper you as you deserve in your favorite canteen, which will be working for our next return with all the necessary security measures.”

As we reported, the Secretary of Health, Mauricio Sauri Vivas announced that as of Thursday, June 10, the following measures will be applied:

All temporary licenses issued to bars / canteens that acted as restaurants are suspended.

The vehicle restriction returns from Monday to Sunday from 11:30 p.m. At 5:00 am.

Capacity reduction from 75% to 50% of restaurants, churches and gyms.

