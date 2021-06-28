Korean Embassy donates 10,000 masks for municipal workers in Merida

Merida, Yucatan.- The Merida City Hall received 10,000 masks for municipal workers from the Korean Embassy to recognize and thank them for the work they did during the installation of the “Greetingman” statue in the Republic of Korea Avenue in this city.

The donation was received on behalf of Mayor Alejandro Ruz Castro by the Director of Social Development, José Luis Martínez Semerena, in an event attended by Colonel Yoon-Joo Kim and Jae-IL Park, military attaché and consul, respectively, of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the United Mexican States; Luis Olaf Olsen Lee, of the Association of Korean Descendants in Yucatán Koryuc A.C. and David Loría Magdub, Director of Public Works of the City Hall.

Martinez Semerena stated that after the placement of the “Greetingman” and as a token of appreciation and brotherhood Korea-Mexico, the television station KBS (Korean Broadcasting System), through the government of Incheon and the embassy of said Asian country, decided to donate the 10,000 masks “to recognize the tireless work of the municipal employees before said work”.

“The intention is to recognize the employees who also have families and risk their lives every day so that the city can continue to provide the quality services we have,” he said.

He indicated that the masks will be destined to the personnel in the areas of pothole patching, cleaning of public spaces, and garbage collection.

Mr. Jae-IL Park pointed out that the donation is a symbol of friendship that strengthens the twinning between the two countries.

He detailed that the donated masks are KF94.

He added that the donation also reaffirms the Korean government’s willingness to support Yucatan and especially Merida in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, held at the municipal offices, it was noted that the friendship between the Republic of Korea and Yucatan has been strengthened over the years and that next year will mark the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between Merida and Korea.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







