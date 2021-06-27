  • Headlines,
  • International,
  • News

    • Kamala Harris visits Border Patrol Headquarters in El Paso, Texas

    By on June 27, 2021

    Explore the topics mentioned in this article

    “Lets recognize with a sense of humanity that these issues must be addressed in a way that is informed by fact and informed by reality,” Harris said.

    The visit – her first since becoming vice president five months ago – came amid a rise in migrants caught crossing the border, which has sparked outrage from Republicans who favor the stricter immigration policies implemented by former President Donald Trump.

    President Joe Biden, a Democrat, tasked Harris with spearheading his administration’s handling of the broader issue of people fleeing Central American countries for the United States. She visited Guatemala and Mexico earlier this month.

    Source: AP

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment