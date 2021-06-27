Kamala Harris visits Border Patrol Headquarters in El Paso, Texas

Explore the topics mentioned in this article
“Lets recognize with a sense of humanity that these issues must be addressed in a way that is informed by fact and informed by reality,” Harris said.
The visit – her first since becoming vice president five months ago – came amid a rise in migrants caught crossing the border, which has sparked outrage from Republicans who favor the stricter immigration policies implemented by former President Donald Trump.
President Joe Biden, a Democrat, tasked Harris with spearheading his administration’s handling of the broader issue of people fleeing Central American countries for the United States. She visited Guatemala and Mexico earlier this month.
