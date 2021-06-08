Kamala Harris arrives in Mexico; this Tuesday she meets with AMLO

MÉXICO, (June 08, 2021).- The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, will meet this Tuesday, June 8, with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador
On Monday night, the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, arrived at the Mexico City International Airport from Guatemala.
Harris arrived in Mexico City minutes after 11:00 p.m.
Recibiendo a la Vicepresidente de Estados Unidos, Kamala Harris. Bienvenida a México!!! pic.twitter.com/4ofCVBdTUs— Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) June 8, 2021
Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard was present in the hangar waiting to welcome the vice president on her first visit to our country, and which will last less than 24 hours since she will leave Mexico on Tuesday afternoon.
Llegada de la vicepresidenta Kamala Harris a México https://t.co/JCBxT7vJ81— Embajada EU en Mex (@USEmbassyMEX) June 8, 2021
Harris began a working tour of Guatemala and Mexico on Sunday, June 6.
The objective of the short tour is “to deepen our strategic alliance and bilateral relationship with both the Guatemala and Mexican governments, to advance a comprehensive strategy that addresses the causes of migration,” said Symone Sanders, its main spokesperson, in statements to the CNN chain.
The vice president of the United States will meet this Tuesday with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
Last Thursday, the two had a telephone conversation in which the US vice president confirmed the shipment from Mexico of one million Janssen vaccines against COVID-19.
The Mexican government reported last Friday that these vaccines will be applied to people between 18 and 40 years old in municipalities bordering the United States to facilitate a prompt reopening of the common border.
Harris’s visit is part of the strategy of President Joe Biden, who came to power in January, to curb irregular migration to his country at its roots, especially from the so-called “Northern Triangle of Central America”, made up of El Salvador, Guatemala. and Honduras.
Biden left Harris the mission of curbing migratory flows and coordinating with the Central American countries.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
San Gervasio archaeological site in Cozumel, closed due to Covid-19
They will carry out the corresponding.
-
Minor stabbed during election day brawl in Dzoncauich, Yucatán
Dzoncauich, Yucatán, (June 8, 2021).- Two.
-
Like A Madman, Trump Continues To Incite Violence.
In the purest style of Rock.
-
Two areas with cyclonic potential in the Caribbean Sea are being monitored
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 08, 2021).- “The.
-
Iconic Yucatecan visual artist Ermilo Torre Gamboa dies at 97
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 08, 2021).- Governor.
-
Hotel association urge not to affect the image of Bacalar holistic center by Ricardo Ponce case
The hotel association expressed its solidarity.
-
Lightning strikes kill 27 during monsoon in India
Lightning strikes killed 27 people and four.
-
Surrogacy is rejected by feminists in Mexico
Feminists Say No to Supreme Court.
-
Due to a case of Covid-19, the Archaeological zone of Uxmal is closed
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 08, 2021).- The.
-
Nine more deaths from Covid-19 registered in Yucatán in the last 24 hours
MÉRIDA.- Authorities reported this on late.
Leave a Comment