Kamala Harris arrives in Mexico; this Tuesday she meets with AMLO

MÉXICO, (June 08, 2021).- The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, will meet this Tuesday, June 8, with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador

On Monday night, the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, arrived at the Mexico City International Airport from Guatemala.

Harris arrived in Mexico City minutes after 11:00 p.m.

Recibiendo a la Vicepresidente de Estados Unidos, Kamala Harris. Bienvenida a México!!! pic.twitter.com/4ofCVBdTUs — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) June 8, 2021

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard was present in the hangar waiting to welcome the vice president on her first visit to our country, and which will last less than 24 hours since she will leave Mexico on Tuesday afternoon.

Llegada de la vicepresidenta Kamala Harris a México https://t.co/JCBxT7vJ81 — Embajada EU en Mex (@USEmbassyMEX) June 8, 2021

Harris began a working tour of Guatemala and Mexico on Sunday, June 6.

The objective of the short tour is “to deepen our strategic alliance and bilateral relationship with both the Guatemala and Mexican governments, to advance a comprehensive strategy that addresses the causes of migration,” said Symone Sanders, its main spokesperson, in statements to the CNN chain.

The vice president of the United States will meet this Tuesday with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Last Thursday, the two had a telephone conversation in which the US vice president confirmed the shipment from Mexico of one million Janssen vaccines against COVID-19.

The Mexican government reported last Friday that these vaccines will be applied to people between 18 and 40 years old in municipalities bordering the United States to facilitate a prompt reopening of the common border.

Harris’s visit is part of the strategy of President Joe Biden, who came to power in January, to curb irregular migration to his country at its roots, especially from the so-called “Northern Triangle of Central America”, made up of El Salvador, Guatemala. and Honduras.

Biden left Harris the mission of curbing migratory flows and coordinating with the Central American countries.

