Jeff Bezos will travel to space with his brother

The CEO of Amazon plans to launch the rocket “Blue Origin” manufactured by his own company

WORLD, (June 10, 2021).- After stepping down as CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world, plans to travel out to space with his brother Mark.

The businessman announced on Monday that he will be part of the first manned flight of a rocket manufactured by his company Blue Origin, the New Shepard, which will depart on July 20.

“Since I was five years old I have dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20 I will make that trip with my brother. The greatest adventure with my best friend,” Bezos wrote on Instagram along with a video about the news.

The entrepreneur has financed ‘Blue Origin’ for years through sales of Amazon.

He will also raise money by auctioning another seat on the flight. At the moment the maximum offer is 2.8 million dollars.

Jeff’s younger brother Mark won’t have to pay for his ticket, and he told himself excitedly to be considered for the adventure.

“I did not even expect him to say that he was going to be on the first flight, when he asked me to accompany him, I was in awe. What a remarkable opportunity not only to have this adventure but to be able to do it with my best friend,” says Mark in the video posted.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







