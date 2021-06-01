Izamal artisans report low sales due to relocation

Izamal, Yucatan (June 01, 2021).- The artisan corridor that is installed in the “Crescencio Carrillo y Ancona” park was completely relocated due to remodeling works.
The sellers were relocated to the corridors on the east and north sides of the municipal palace, wherefrom this morning they placed the tables with their products.
However, several artisans said that sales were lower than usual, this because the new location is still unknown.
Due to the low sales, the artisans expressed their interest in being able to sell in the Zamná park, where the Izamal letters are located, since many visitors walk by this point of the city.
They specified that they will give a few days to see if sales normalize, otherwise they will ask for permission to sell in the other park.
Source: Reporteros Hoy
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexico will allow DEA and FBI to enter the country
The government will open the doors.
-
Hemp and Cannabis Garden installed at the Parque de la Paz, in Merida
Merida, Yucatan, (June 01, 2021).- Collectives.
-
Quintana Roo hospital occupancy exceeds 50% due to Covid-19 third wave
QUINTANA ROO, (June 01, 2021).- The.
-
Atlantic Hurricane Season 2021 officially begins today June 1st
June 1 marks the start of.
-
Felipe Cervera asks the Yucatecans to avoid confrontations during election day on June 6
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 01, 2021) .-.
-
Tianguis Turistico 2021 will be held one week earlier in Merida
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 01, 2021).- The.
-
ODI denounces network of child sexual abuse at schools in at least 7 Mexican states
The report on child sexual exploitation.
-
Second dose for older adults in Merida, from May 31st to June 5th
Mauricio Vila Dosal, governor of Yucatán,.
-
An increasing number of American citizens have been caught trying to smuggle illegal drugs into the U.S.
PHOENIX (AP) — An increasing number.
-
Potentially hazardous asteroid approaches Earth
A massive asteroid is expected to.
Leave a Comment