Izamal artisans report low sales due to relocation

Izamal, Yucatan (June 01, 2021).- The artisan corridor that is installed in the “Crescencio Carrillo y Ancona” park was completely relocated due to remodeling works.

The sellers were relocated to the corridors on the east and north sides of the municipal palace, wherefrom this morning they placed the tables with their products.

However, several artisans said that sales were lower than usual, this because the new location is still unknown.

Due to the low sales, the artisans expressed their interest in being able to sell in the Zamná park, where the Izamal letters are located, since many visitors walk by this point of the city.

They specified that they will give a few days to see if sales normalize, otherwise they will ask for permission to sell in the other park.

Photo: (Reporteros Hoy)

Source: Reporteros Hoy

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







