It’s official, Julian Zacarías receives proof of majority as Mayor-elect of Progreso

Progreso, Yucatàn, (June 11, 2021).- With the presence of the security forces, Juliàn Zacarìas went to the Municipal Council at eight o’clock in the evening, accompanied by his wife and two children.

Later he went to a stage where his supporters were already waiting for him, who did not keep a healthy distance despite the pandemic, and amid the crowd, Zacarías Curi thanked the support of the Progreso citizens for having placed their trust in him for the next three years.

“From now on there is a lot of work to do, each one from their trenches we will continue working for more Progreso. I am very grateful to the citizens who misled their trust in me, it is an honor to govern Progreso for six years, ” he said.

It should be noted that during the day there was a confrontation as representatives of the other parties refused to sign the corresponding minutes as they insisted that there was electoral fraud.

Finally, the Municipal Council summoned Julián Zacarías to receive the document that accredits him as the new municipal president of Progreso.

Photo: (Yucatàn ahora)

Source: Yucatàn ahora

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







