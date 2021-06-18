It’s official, federal representative Rommel Pacheco will compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 18, 2021).- His performance in the 3-meter springboard made him worthy of the ticket and finally, the Mexican Swimming Federation (FMN) awarded it to him. In this way, Rommel Pacheco will attend the Tokyo Games, which will be the Yucatecan’s fourth Olympic participation.

The 34-year-old athlete finished second (the best two classified) in the individual event of the 3-meter springboard in the technical qualifiers of the FMN, which validated the results to make official the delegation that will compete in the Olympic Games.

“Confirmed, we are in the Olympic Games. Thank you for all your support and ‘VAMOS CON TOKIO’ ”, was Pacheco Marrufo’s message on his social networks, when he shared the official list of Mexican divers.

Immediately, several personalities from different fields congratulated him such as Governor Mauricio Vila: “My congratulations to Rommel Pacheco for officially confirming today that he will be representing us in Tokyo 2020”.

“All of Yucatán supports you and we are sure that you will put the name of our state and country at the top,” added the governor.

“Well done, ‘Yucapower’ ”, published the Yucatecan soccer player Henry Martín when commenting on Rommel’s publication.

Likewise, the news also provoked reactions of all kinds, such as that of the comedian “Tila María Sesto”, who joked by asking him “When are we going (to Tokyo)?”

Rommel was in the Olimpic Games of Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, and Rio 2016, and in all of them he reached the finals on the 10-meter platform (twice) and 3m springboard, but he has pending the long-awaited Olympic podium.

That would be a fantastic ending to an outstanding career in which he has won countless medals, among which the gold medals won in the Diving World Cup, Pan American Games and Central American Games stand out.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







