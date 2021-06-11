Its Friday and rains are expected in Yucatan

The passage of tropical wave number 2 will cause significant rains in the area
MÉRIDA, Yucatan.- The weather in Yucatán today, Friday, June 11, will continue to be hot although there will be an increase in rainfall over the next few days.
Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in the west and center of the state in the afternoon and evening, according to meteorologist Juan Vázquez Montalvo.
Maximum temperatures will be between 31 to 33 degrees on the coast, and 34 to 37 in the interior of the state, including the city of Merida.
The passage of tropical wave number 2 and the entrance of humidity from the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea will cause significant rainfall in Yucatan, with significant accumulations expected in the west, southwest, and center of the State, including the city of Merida.
Caution is advised for flooding, electrical load and wind gusts.
At the moment we do not have any cyclonic formation in the area, nor is any expected in the next 5 days.
