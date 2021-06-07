IMSS recommendations on Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

YUCATÁN, (June 7, 2021).- Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a developmental disorder that affects behavior, attention, and learning in children, therefore, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) provides guidance and some recommendations to identify symptoms and be able to offer diagnosis and treatment.

This disorder most frequently affects the child population, symptoms appear in the first 5 years of life, although it is commonly diagnosed between 7 and 10 years of age. Some major factors that may be involved in the development of ADHD include genetics, environment, or problems with the central nervous system at key times in childhood development.

Children who present this type of disorder can present different symptoms, that is why parents or guardians should be aware of any type of alert during the child’s development stage, since it cannot be defined from birth, it is rather identified during the infant’s growth process.

Some of the symptoms are constant periods of distraction, inability to stay attentive in tasks or games, act as if not listening, disorganization, is forgetful, restless at all times, cannot tolerate sitting, interrupts conversations, talks excessively, and presents emotional ups and downs.

If this disorder is not treated promptly, it can probably affect a child’s social, educational, and physical development.

The Institute has specialists in psychiatry, psychology, social workers and personnel specialized in this diagnosis; Therefore, if a family member registers that a child has these symptoms, it is important to go to their corresponding Family Medicine Unit so that they can be assessed and receive the appropriate treatment.

Likewise, tutors who have a child with this condition are encouraged to keep them active and offer them as much attention as possible so that they can have better communication and do not suffer from anxiety or any other complication.

Source: Yucatán al momento

