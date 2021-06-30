IMSS promotes strategies to avoid the rebound in Covid-19 infections during the summer holidays

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 30, 2021).- The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) promotes several strategies to prevent the rebound of COVID-19 infections in those regions that are governed by tourism, intending to take care of travelers, companies, and their workers who provide services to those who arrive in these areas during the summer vacation period.

During the press conference of the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco-Servytur) on Expectations of the tourism sector in Summer Holidays 2021, the general director of the IMSS, Maestro Zoé Robledo, highlighted that the IMSS has maintained a permanent dialogue with the Hoteliers Association, always prioritizing the possibility of listening to the concerns of others, as well as the health and safety of workers.

In a virtual message, he recalled that on July 31 of last year the national guideline for the reopening of the Tourism Sector was published, in which the sanitary provisions that workers in this sector should follow were established.

He pointed out that it is essential to strengthening the application of rapid tests for workers, the follow-up of cases and contacts “for a prompt, but responsible economic and tourism reopening that is full, so we must not slow down.”

Zoé Robledo added that in beach bars, hotels, nightclubs, and restaurants, the capacity that is allowed should be respected and healthy distance should be promoted.

In addition, physical barriers must be placed between workers and clients and ensure that the personnel in contact with the public correctly use the face mask, complementary to the masks, and strengthen the appropriate use of other measures such as antibacterial gel and entrances and departures.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mauricio Hernández Ávila, director of Economic and Social Benefits, commented that the first part of the reinforcement strategy in companies is to detect and stop COVID-19 contagion points at work sites.

Hernández Ávila commented that online courses on tourism and safe return were included, which can be taken through CLIMSS at any time of the day, seven days a week, which has 91 thousand registered.

He explained that 844 companies in the tourism sector have obtained recognition as a Safe Tourist Company against COVID-19, in addition to an early warning system that allows cutting outbreaks.

Concanaco-Servytur authorities participated in this conference: José Manuel López Campos, president; Manuel Rodríguez Villamil, Secretary General; Enrique Molina Casares, president of the Cruise Tourism Commission and president of the Cozumel CCE; Armando Bojórquez Patron, president of the Tourism Commission; Roberto Zapata Llabrés, Vice President of Tourism and Cultural Heritage.

And remotely Guillermo Romero Rodríguez, president of the Hotels and Motels Commission; Belgio Amaya Rizo, CEO; as well as Jorge Dávila Girón, advisor of the H. Technical Council of the IMSS; Dalia Calvario Benitez, president of the Ecotourism and Adventure Tourism Commission; Jaime Cantú Sánchez, president of the Medical Tourism Commission; Javier Izaguirre Martínez, president of the Magical Towns Commission.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments