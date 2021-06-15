“I will seek to be the successor of our fellow president”; Fernández Noroña reveals his aspirations for 2024

MEXICO, (June 15, 2021).- Gerardo Fernández Noroña, a federal representative for the Labor Party (PT) confirmed that he will seek to be the successor of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in 2024.

Through a video, the legislator pointed out that he had already fulfilled and did his homework, thus confirming his political intentions.

“They can no longer tell me anything, we have already done our homework, we have fulfilled, we will continue to fulfill, I will seek to be the replacement of the president. I will do my best to achieve this goal in the unity of the movement, ” Fernandez Noroña said.

He assured that the political parties are not the movement, referring to the Fourth Transformation (4T), but that they are part of it and clarified that only the people of Mexico are the owners of the 4T movement.

“The parties are part of the movement, the movement is the people of Mexico and the movement maintains the unity of the parties but no one should believe that they are the owner of what is the patrimony of the people of Mexico,” he said.

He assured that he will continue working to be able to be the successor of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Noroña made the remarks after he was reelected to his seat as a representative in the elections on June 6.

He also pointed out that despite his intentions, he has not yet spoken with the President of the Republic about this possibility.

Source: Yucatán a la mano

