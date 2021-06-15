“I will seek to be the successor of our fellow president”; Fernández Noroña reveals his aspirations for 2024

MEXICO, (June 15, 2021).- Gerardo Fernández Noroña, a federal representative for the Labor Party (PT) confirmed that he will seek to be the successor of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in 2024.
Through a video, the legislator pointed out that he had already fulfilled and did his homework, thus confirming his political intentions.
“They can no longer tell me anything, we have already done our homework, we have fulfilled, we will continue to fulfill, I will seek to be the replacement of the president. I will do my best to achieve this goal in the unity of the movement, ” Fernandez Noroña said.
He assured that the political parties are not the movement, referring to the Fourth Transformation (4T), but that they are part of it and clarified that only the people of Mexico are the owners of the 4T movement.
“The parties are part of the movement, the movement is the people of Mexico and the movement maintains the unity of the parties but no one should believe that they are the owner of what is the patrimony of the people of Mexico,” he said.
He assured that he will continue working to be able to be the successor of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
Noroña made the remarks after he was reelected to his seat as a representative in the elections on June 6.
He also pointed out that despite his intentions, he has not yet spoken with the President of the Republic about this possibility.
Source: Yucatán a la mano
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Police and firefighters rescued a dog stuck in a fence
Tizimín, Yucatán, (June 15, 2021) .- Agents.
-
Yucatecans 50 to 59 years old receive second dose of Covid-19
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 15, 2021).- People.
-
López Obrador thanks the US for 1.3 million J&J vaccines
The president informs that the doses.
-
Cyclonic formation remains parked in front of the Yucatan Peninsula
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 15, 2021).- There.
-
Campeche builders ask for more participation in the Maya Train
Campeche, Camp., (June 15, 2021).- For.
-
First phase of vaccination campaign for adults between 40 and 49 years old concludes in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 15, 2021).- The.
-
Despite the restrictions, Noche Mexicana and Vaquería will continue in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 15, 2021).- “Despite.
-
“Recycling to release butterflies” in Mahahual
The event was held to commemorate.
-
Women participate in the production of mezcal: Sósima Olivera, mezcal expert
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 15, 2021).- Sósima.
-
Monday, June 14; 199 new Covid infections in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 15, 2021).- In.
Leave a Comment