How to prepare a delicious pineapple flip- cake (VIDEO)

If you love to eat the famous pineapple flip, in this note The Yucatan Times will show you the recipe to prepare it…. It’s fast and easy!

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 25, 2021).- If you are a fan of desserts and you like pineapple a lot, surely you are a lover of the famous ‘pineapple flip’. You might think it is difficult, but it is not. It´s really simple and you can prepare it quickly at home.

The first thing you need to do is make a melted butter base (three tablespoons required) in a nine-inch pan.

Once it is ready, you will top it with 110 grams, or half a cup, of brown sugar. After this, you will arrange your pineapple slices in syrup (we recommend approximately 12 slices) and the maraschino cherries.

Photo: (Sugar Spun)

In another container you need to mix:

190 grams of flour (or one and a quarter cup)

Half a teaspoon of baking powder

A quarter teaspoon of baking soda

A quarter teaspoon of salt

In another one you will make a mixture of:

75 grams of melted butter (a third of a cup)

110 grams of brown sugar (half a cup)

50 grams of white sugar (a quarter cup)

Egg

One third cup of milk

65 grams of Greek yogurt (a third of a cup)

60 grams of pineapple syrup (a quarter of a cup)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Photo: (Sugar Spun)

Now you must blend the two mixtures, that of the dry ingredients with the wet ones.

Then you will pour it into the container where the pineapples are and you will put it in the oven, which should be at 180 degrees Celsius, for about 45 minutes.

Once you take it out, run a knife along the edge of the mold to detach it, put a plate on top and turn it over.

It is very easy and it is delicious!

