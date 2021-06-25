How to prepare a delicious pineapple flip- cake (VIDEO)

If you love to eat the famous pineapple flip, in this note The Yucatan Times will show you the recipe to prepare it…. It’s fast and easy!
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 25, 2021).- If you are a fan of desserts and you like pineapple a lot, surely you are a lover of the famous ‘pineapple flip’. You might think it is difficult, but it is not. It´s really simple and you can prepare it quickly at home.
The first thing you need to do is make a melted butter base (three tablespoons required) in a nine-inch pan.
Once it is ready, you will top it with 110 grams, or half a cup, of brown sugar. After this, you will arrange your pineapple slices in syrup (we recommend approximately 12 slices) and the maraschino cherries.
In another container you need to mix:
- 190 grams of flour (or one and a quarter cup)
- Half a teaspoon of baking powder
- A quarter teaspoon of baking soda
- A quarter teaspoon of salt
In another one you will make a mixture of:
- 75 grams of melted butter (a third of a cup)
- 110 grams of brown sugar (half a cup)
- 50 grams of white sugar (a quarter cup)
- Egg
- One third cup of milk
- 65 grams of Greek yogurt (a third of a cup)
- 60 grams of pineapple syrup (a quarter of a cup)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Now you must blend the two mixtures, that of the dry ingredients with the wet ones.
Then you will pour it into the container where the pineapples are and you will put it in the oven, which should be at 180 degrees Celsius, for about 45 minutes.
Once you take it out, run a knife along the edge of the mold to detach it, put a plate on top and turn it over.
It is very easy and it is delicious!
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Baja California Sur registers the death of 18 people vaccinated against Covid-19
Baja California Sur, (June 25, 2021).-.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal receives his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 25, 2021).- Governor.
-
Unemployed, 70 percent of the population with disabilities in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 25, 2021).- Jesús.
-
24 cruise ships will arrive in Cozumel between June and July
Cozumel, QRoo., (June 25, 2021).- Cozumel.
-
Campeche’s main market will close its doors temporarily on June 28
Campeche, Camp., (June 25, 2021).- The.
-
Government of Yucatán announces investment of 70 million pesos for school maintenance
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 25, 2021).- Students.
-
Maya elite lived in Teotihuacán, latest findings reveal
The remains of a mural and.
-
Holcim cement plant is already operating in Umán, Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 24, 2021).- With.
-
Hawthorn (Espino Blanco) a medicinal plant that naturally fights hypertension
Hawthorn and hypertension YUCATÁN, (June 24,.
-
Raiders’ Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay (VIDEO)
WORLD, June 24, 2021 (Reuters) .-.
Leave a Comment