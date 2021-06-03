Hotel workers census will be carried out for vaccination against Covid-19 in Quintana Roo

Tulum, Quintana Roo, (June 03, 2021).- Workers in the hotel sector of the Riviera Maya are already being registered to be vaccinated against Covid-19, announced the Tulum Hotel Association. For its part, the state government reported that three weeks ago Governor Carlos Joaquín made a formal request to the federation for this labor sector to be immunized, although there is still no response from the federal government.

Through an office, the Tulum Hotel Association requests to register its hotels on a web portal and answer the survey that includes the number of employees. The record should include how much of the staff has direct contact with the guest (first line), support staff or second line, and administrative staff.

Interviewed by telephone, the president of the Tulum Hotel Association, David Ortiz Mena, confirmed that progress is being made to achieve the vaccination of the workforce of the lodging centers.

“Indeed, this Monday, May 31, morning a memorandum was sent by the association and we are undertaking the task, based on the request made by the state government to account for how many workers the hotel sector has, to have precise numbers to promote the prompt vaccination of the hotel sector and the tourism sector in general ”, highlighted Ortiz Mena.

He reiterated that although it is not the faculty of the state government to authorize the vaccination of the personnel of the tourist union, it is promoting the availability of vaccines as soon as possible; “Now we are doing the numbers to know for sure how many doses would be required.”

At the last WTTC summit, held in April in Cancun, Governor Carlos Joaquín indicated that he requested through the National Conference of Governors (Conago) he has managed the immunization of 150 thousand workers in the tourism industry; this is 300 thousand doses in the case of the two-application vaccines or 150 thousand of the single-application vaccines. So far your application has not been approved.

According to information previously provided by the state government, hotel and tourist workers can only be vaccinated as a priority if they are considered essential by the federal government.

The latest numbers shared by the Quintana Roo Tourism Secretariat, corresponding to May 26, indicate that there are 121,932 tourists in the state and the occupancy reaches 60.6 percent in Cancun; 51.8 percent in Riviera Maya; 50.4 percent in Cozumel, and 31.9 percent in Costa Maya.

Source: La Jornada Maya

