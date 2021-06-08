Hotel association urge not to affect the image of Bacalar holistic center by Ricardo Ponce case

The hotel association expressed its solidarity with the site affected by complaints against Emotional Coach and ‘guru’ Ricardo Ponce.

Bacalar, Quintana Roo, (June 08, 2021).- After the search carried out last Wednesday, June 2nd, by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) in the holistic and accommodation center Akalki, in Bacalar, for being related to the administrative folder 79/2021 for the crime of trafficking in persons, derived from a complaint against the speaker Ricardo Ponce, self-called “the creator of self-healing”, the Association of Hotels and Tourist Services of the Center and South of Quintana Roo, expressed its solidarity with the hotel, which has been affected after this event.

The president of the association, Bertha Medina Nuñez de Cáceres, expressed her trust and solidarity with the Akalki holistic center consortium, operator of the accommodation center of the same name, located on the Chetumal-Bacalar highway, given the events that occurred in recent days related to the “emotional coach” Ricardo Ponce, exhibited through social networks as a promoter of a “sexual cult disguised as spiritual healing”.

“It is of utmost importance to demarcate the lodging center from the activities carried out by those who rent its facilities,” said the president of the business organization, who indicated that one of the main aspects of this corporate is the guests interest in tranquility.

She said that the organization is respectful of the legal procedures carried out by the authorities in the scope of their powers, but they requested them to please be careful so that the image and integrity of the Akalki Holistic Center are not affected, since Ponce is an individual totally outside the administration and operation of the lodging center.

“We will keep an eye on the timing and legal procedures surrounding this unfortunate situation that affects one of our partners,” Bertha Medina Nuñez de Cáceres concluded.

Source: La Jornada Maya

