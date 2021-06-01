Hemp and Cannabis Garden installed at the Parque de la Paz, in Merida

Merida, Yucatan, (June 01, 2021).- Collectives and people in favor of the recreational and medicinal use of marijuana installed, on May 28, the Ya’ax Lu’um Garden (Green Soil) in the Parque de la Paz, in Mérida, which is made up of different varieties of medicinal, aromatic, and food plants; among them Hemp and Cannabis.
The purpose was to expose a food and medicinal agrosystem, associated with species of traditional use, that can be replicated in the public gardens of the different parks of the city of Mérida and the municipalities in the state of Yucatán so that society knows and identify the cannabis plant in a communal, traditional, or urban garden system.
This action is part of the mobilizations called by the National Network #Plantón420 throughout the Mexican territory, due to the lack of regulation of the consumption of the plant in the Congress of the Union and the absence of a ruling by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), within the framework of a possible declaration of unconstitutionality against the General Health Law.
According to Cuauhtli Laguna Peraza, of the cannabis collective Dzac Yah, the SCJN (Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation) had a deadline of April 30 to declare four articles of this aforementioned law unconstitutional that penalize the recreational use of this plant, however, there was only silence. “That implies complicity with Congress and that leaves us in a gray area,” he warned.
He also explained that on April 30 the last extension requested by the Chamber of Representatives of the Congress of the Union to legislate on cannabis also expired. “Civil and peaceful disobedience is our flag to exercise our rights and demand them,” indicated the groups.
For the activist, with this people will not know if it is legalized or not, or if the consumption of cannabis was regulated, so they carried out this intervention as a protest, but also to destigmatize this plant and lose their fear; in addition to other people replicating this type of orchards and crops in their homes, he commented.
Source: La Jornada Maya
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexico will allow DEA and FBI to enter the country
The government will open the doors.
-
Izamal artisans report low sales due to relocation
Izamal, Yucatan (June 01, 2021).- The artisan.
-
Quintana Roo hospital occupancy exceeds 50% due to Covid-19 third wave
QUINTANA ROO, (June 01, 2021).- The.
-
Atlantic Hurricane Season 2021 officially begins today June 1st
June 1 marks the start of.
-
Felipe Cervera asks the Yucatecans to avoid confrontations during election day on June 6
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 01, 2021) .-.
-
Tianguis Turistico 2021 will be held one week earlier in Merida
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 01, 2021).- The.
-
ODI denounces network of child sexual abuse at schools in at least 7 Mexican states
The report on child sexual exploitation.
-
Second dose for older adults in Merida, from May 31st to June 5th
Mauricio Vila Dosal, governor of Yucatán,.
-
An increasing number of American citizens have been caught trying to smuggle illegal drugs into the U.S.
PHOENIX (AP) — An increasing number.
-
Potentially hazardous asteroid approaches Earth
A massive asteroid is expected to.
Leave a Comment