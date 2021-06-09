Good profits expected from octopus and lobster fishing in Yucatan

Fishing sector begins to outline preparations before going out to sea.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán .- Businessmen see lobster and octopus fishing as a profitable possibility with less risk than in previous years, as a consequence of the shortage of the product due to the pandemic.

With just a few weeks to go before the lobster catching season begins and a couple of months to go before the octopus season begins on the Yucatecan coast, the fishing sector is beginning to make preparations to go out to sea in search of these species, which traditionally represent an important economic gain for the coastal communities.

Given this, the industrial fishing sector in Progreso is observing the opening of the closed season with a certain caution, but with great hope and enthusiasm, since they say that it could mean a risk for the investment of their resources, due to the damage caused by poaching of the species and the lack of compliance with the capture norms, which could affect the available resources.

However, given the scarcity of the product in the national and international market due to the pandemic conditions, and the return to normality thanks to the vaccines, it is expected that the price and demand for the product will grow.

Despite having good expectations regarding the crustacean and mollusk seasons for this year, the businessmen indicated that the lack of respect to certain norms during the fishery, especially catch sizes, takes effect in the following season, with the decrease in the size of the number of specimens, since the juveniles caught in previous years, are not able to reproduce, reducing the number of offspring that can develop for the following season.

