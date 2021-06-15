German Expat goes missing in Cancun

Regine Roessler is reported missing in Quintana Roo. According to the Facebook publication posted on June 14th by Elisabeth Guggenbühl.

Regine is not at the INM. She has been a long term resident of Isla Mujeres and was last seen on Saturday, June 12th, around noon, boarding the ferry to Puerto Juarez

Regine has blond hair, she is very tall and slim. She was last seen wearing a short light-colored dress, black low heel shoes, and a black purse.

Elisabeth Guggenbühl says that she and other ex-pats were under the impression that their friend Regine could’ve been detained by INM officials but unfortunately, that information was not correct. Her friends are still trying to locate her.

It´s a fact that Regine went onboard the ferry heading to Puerto Juarez, and they are trying to determine if she made it to Costco, where she was heading to.

Regine was expected by her housemate to be back in Isla Mujeres on that same Saturday, June 12th, in the afternoon, but she never made it back home.

Unfortunately, Regine did not have her cellphone with her, since she does not own a locl SIM at the moment.

Regine is German, she speaks English and some Spanish. Her friends have contacted the INM, local hospitals, and the Canun police, but Regine is still missing.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Regine Roessler, please call +52 998 156 4971

