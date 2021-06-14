Fonatur announces repaving of Kukulcán Boulevard in Cancun’s hotel zone

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (June 14, 2021).- The National Tourism Promotion Fund (Fonatur) will begin repaving the Kukulcán Boulevard in the Cancun hotel zone as of June 21, a work in which 56.2 million pesos will be invested.

Raúl Bermúdez Arreola, in charge of dispatch at the Comprehensively Planned Center (CIP) Cancun, announced that the project will be in charge of the subsidiary Fonatur Infraestructura, whose contract establishes that the works will be carried out from June with the completion date of November 5 of this year.

He explained that the goal is to carry out the works along the 12.7 kilometers of Kukulcán Boulevard, which consist of milling and resurfacing of the asphalt layer, covering the 7.5 meter width of each lane of the road.

He informed that special attention will be paid to the quality of the work, since it will be cut between 7 and 9 centimeters thick and it will be replaced with hot asphalt mix, to guarantee the resistance of the pavement.

He said that according to the work plan of Fonatur Infraestructura the work will be carried out in isolated sections, taking into account the need of the areas that most require it until adding the 12.7 kilometers contemplated, covering both the seaside and the lagoon side of the Boulevard Kukulcan.

In order to prevent complications in the vehicular traffic of the hotel zone, the works will be carried out only at night in the first stage from June 21 to August 15, while from August 16 to November 5, work will be carried out during daytime hours. and nocturnal.

Likewise, at all times during the work, there will be the support of a surveying brigade and a laboratory brigade to guarantee quality control and that the works progress as planned.

Regarding the budget, Bermúdez Arreola commented that the 56.2 million pesos are contemplated in the financial item authorized to the agency corresponding to the year 2021 and other complementary works to carry out during the second half of the year that allows the hotel zone to be kept in optimal conditions.

Finally, he called on local users, tourists, and workers in the hotel zone to take the necessary measures during the dates on which the resurfacing works will be carried out, to prevent road conflicts and accidents in the sections where the works will be carried out.

Source: La Jornada Maya

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments