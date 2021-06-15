First phase of vaccination campaign for adults between 40 and 49 years old concludes in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 15, 2021).- The State Government, the City Council of Mérida, and the Ministry of Welfare reported that this Monday 14th, the vaccination day against the Coronavirus for people between 40 and 49 years of age concluded successfully in Mérida. It should be noted that, on this occasion, there was an extraordinary influx of people, who, in an orderly and responsible manner, received their first dose.

The authorities note that not only were expectations met, but they were exceeded. This speaks of the commitment of the Yucatecans to protect their health and that of their families.

The state, federal and municipal authorities indicated that tomorrow in the macro center of the Kukulcán Sports Unit there will be 1,270 doses to be applied to those who for some reason have not been able to attend the day of their appointment.

The State Government, the Mérida City Council, and the Ministry of Welfare indicated that, since last Wednesday, when the administration of the doses to this sector of the population of this city began, a good influx was registered, which continued the following days until today.

Likewise, they recalled that during this day in Mérida, adults over 60 years of age were also vaccinated with the first dose and the first dose to people between 50 and 59 years old, who for some reason could not attend the day and time their appointment was scheduled. In addition, doses were also applied to pregnant women older than 18 years and with 9 weeks of gestation.

On the other hand, they reiterated that people from 40 to 49 years old in Mérida who, during these days, have not received the vaccine for any reason or do not reach the doses that will be available tomorrow for those who couldn’t get it, may apply the first dose in the next vaccination day that takes place in the Yucatecan capital.

Together, the State Government and the State Coordination of Covid-19 Vaccination continue to carry out the necessary steps with the Federal Government so that the vaccines continue to arrive in Yucatan and the good pace that has been achieved so far does not stop. To date, since vaccination began last January, more than 861,800 doses have been administered in the state.

