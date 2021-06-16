First International Circus Festival announced in Mérida, from June 24 to 27

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 16, 2021).- The first International Circus Festival Mérida 2021 is a virtual initiative emanating from the City Council’s Directorate of Culture that can be enjoyed for four days, during which 44 national and international artists will offer workshops, conferences and, of course, circus shows.

Jorge Contreras, creative director of the Festival, highlighted that the circus acts have enjoyed a very good response in the Yucatecan capital. He recalled that other productions that he could bring to the public of Merida have had great acceptance in previous years.

He clarified that this time it is not a classical circus festival, but one belonging to the Nouveau Cirque, although this term, he stressed, is not entirely correct, since it is not really new, it is already some years old, he added.

They will invite companies that are undertaking new journeys in the circus such as Ilaii, a scenic group established in Yucatán that will give a workshop and a master class, by Karen Bernal and Lóránt Vörös, respectively.

For his part, Dominique Decorme-Bordet, cultural attaché of Quebec in Mexico, thanked the invitation to the Festival, because the fact of participating in the first edition of a project like this, he pointed out, causes him a particular feeling.

For him, circus art is a discipline that has recently gained great importance in cities such as Montreal, Quebec, and Mérida. In the same way, he recognized the work of the direction of Culture of the commune for undertaking initiatives such as this Festival.

Quebec will participate with the Blizzard show by the FLIP Fabrique company, one of the last created in that city, which has had a long history and came to give a particular touch to the world of contemporary circus.

” Blizzard takes you on a crazy, poetic and tender journey through the winter and invites you to lose yourself in a moment of wonder. Featuring some of the most exciting circus performers of the moment and impressive visual poetry,” he added.

Jorge Contreras explained that in many circus festivals the technical issues that are possible for those who are behind the scenes are lost sight of, so having the opportunity to offer a workshop for technicians and artists is “something significant.”

As for the workshops that will be taught by prominent international artists, the Festival director clarified that it is not about foreigners teaching how to make a circus, but that they are people who will share their knowledge and learn from local talent.

“More than a lesson, it is a cultural exchange that is necessary for each artistic expression to grow,” he said.

The complete billboard of the International Circus Festival Mérida 2021 can now be consulted through Tus Boletos, where you can also buy tickets; prices range between 65 and 120 pesos.

