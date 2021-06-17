Fire outbreak at the PEMEX storage terminals in Umán, Yucatán

Umán, Yucatán, (June 17, 2021).- In the midst of a rainy night, on the evening of Wednesday, June 16th, an outbreak of fire was registered in a steam tank at the facilities of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) located at the beginning of the Mérida-Umán highway.

These facilities are known as the Pemex Storage and Dispatch Terminal and are located on one side of the bridge from the exit to Umán.

The outbreak of fire occurred around 8 at night and SSP firefighters arrived at the scene, notified via the emergency number 911.

However, private security guards did not allow them access, as they said that the outbreak of fire had already been controlled by Pemex’s own personnel.

