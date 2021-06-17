Fire outbreak at the PEMEX storage terminals in Umán, Yucatán

Umán, Yucatán, (June 17, 2021).- In the midst of a rainy night, on the evening of Wednesday, June 16th, an outbreak of fire was registered in a steam tank at the facilities of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) located at the beginning of the Mérida-Umán highway.
These facilities are known as the Pemex Storage and Dispatch Terminal and are located on one side of the bridge from the exit to Umán.
The outbreak of fire occurred around 8 at night and SSP firefighters arrived at the scene, notified via the emergency number 911.
However, private security guards did not allow them access, as they said that the outbreak of fire had already been controlled by Pemex’s own personnel.
Source: Yucatán ahora
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
“Claudette” forms in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 17, 2021).- “The.
-
Summer solstice in Chichen-Itzá will take place next Sunday, June 20
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 17, 2021).- “Next.
-
Maya Train Project will allocate 849 million pesos for archaeological rescue
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 17, 2021).- In.
-
Jewish community outlines plan to build a synagogue in Mérida, Yucatan
Citizens of Jewish origin living in.
-
Baja California Congress approves same-sex marriage
The Baja California Congress approved same-sex.
-
Rio Lagartos City Council fires 40 employees
Rio Lagartos, Yucatan; June 16, 2021.
-
Cozumel welcomes first cruise ship in 15 months
The Mexican resort of Cozumel has.
-
Wednesday, June 16th: SSY reports 269 cases of Covid-19 in Yucatan in just 24 hours
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 17, 2021).- The.
-
Central Bank says resilient Mexico’s financial system will help economic recovery
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Over a.
-
It’s official, ‘structural’ failure blamed for deadly Mexico metro crash
An investigation into the Mexico City.
Leave a Comment