Felipe Cervera asks the Yucatecans to avoid confrontations during election day on June 6

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 01, 2021) .- The president of the Government and Political Coordination Board of the State Congress, Felipe Cervera Hernández, called on citizens to avoid confrontations during the election day this Sunday, June 6.

“I make a call for the Yucatecans to maintain the civility that characterizes us, we know that passions are very strong in many cases, but we must never let passion dominate reason. It must be understood that there is a day after the elections, that finally on Sunday we will exercise the vote, on the same Sunday night we will know the trends and who is benefiting the favor of the majority of citizens and understand that on Monday we are all Yucatecans, ”he said.

He also called for respect for the law and legality, not to try to violate an election, we must learn that electoral campaigns and politics finally all say it, well, “it must be to serve and whoever wants to serve does not do so by violating the law or attacking the citizens ”.

Equality marriage

At the end of this Monday, May 31, the last ordinary session of the Legislative Power, Cervera Hernández acknowledged that one of the pending issues is the approval of equal marriage, whose proposal would be retaken before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN).

“All the political parties have decided to wait for that resolution of the Supreme Court to be able to act accordingly and at the moment in which the Supreme Court issues an order, this Congress will be able to comply with it adequately,” he pointed out.

