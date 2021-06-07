Exemplary and enthusiastic election day for thousands of Yucatecans

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 7, 2021).- The Yucatán citizens were once again the protagonists of an exemplary electoral day in which in order, tranquility, and with high enthusiasm the right to vote was exercised freely and democratically.

It was an authentic civic party in which not even the Covid-19 pandemic could diminish the interest and the need to go out and elect their next municipal authorities as well as their legislative representatives, both at the local and federal levels.

Except for isolated incidents, the Yucatecans took to the streets to go to the polls to cast their vote. It should be remembered that, in Yucatan, 2,816 polls were enabled and the participation of more than one and a half million voters was estimated.

Personalities from different spheres of political, economic, and social life in the state, like the thousands of Yucatecans, went to the polls to cast their votes and elect the next municipal authorities and representatives in the state and federal Legislative Powers, who highlighted the climate of peace in which the day was developed.

Photo: (Yucatán al instante)

Artists and athletes collaborated in this civic participation event, motivating their followers to participate in the process. One of them, Miguel Angel Lara Escalante, national table tennis runner-up, invited through his social networks, from Motul, Yucatán municipality to exercise this right.

Photo: (Yucatán al instante)

The same was done by his partner, Ricardo Villa Can, from Tekax, a Pan American contestant, who invited the inhabitants of that municipality to go out and vote.

The Archbishop, Mons. Gustavo Rodríguez Vega also highlighted the citizen participation in a peaceful electoral process; and he called all who were of age to participate, while he was exercising his vote.

Photo: (Yucatán al instante)

The heat did not matter, nor the wait in the lines, some very long, due to the massive citizen participation, which is a quality that has made the Yucatecans proud for decades and that today reappeared.

From very early, the Yucatecans arrived at the polling stations to train and await the arrival of the polling station officials, some of whom did not arrive or were late.

But as is also characteristic of the citizens of Yucatán, the citizens in charge immediately assumed the responsibility of installing the voting tables to carry out this important civic day.

Throughout the day, people came to cast their vote and the boxes were filled with the ballots marked by the voters, making it clear that there was a very high turnout, which again was an example for all of Mexico.

