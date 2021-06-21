Excess of alcohol ends in a tragic death in Kanasin, Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 21, 2021).- Alcohol abuse once again generated a situation with fatal consequences between 4 people who were gathering in a property, located on Calle 53 of the Puerta Esmeralda subdivision in Kanasín, Yucatán municipality.
According to preliminary reports, the events occurred when a married couple and two other subjects drank intoxicating drinks and at one point a discussion began between a man identified as Luis A., 32 years old, and his brother-in-law Alberto R.
Luis and Alberto started yelling at each other, and then, they started exchanging punches, one of the assistants, José A., a resident of Ticul, decided to defend Alberto and between the two of them beat up Luis, who ended up falling dead in a hallway inside the house.
A woman who was drinking with these men was identified as Estefanía R., a sentimental partner of one of those involved, and according to the first versions she was the one who notified the emergency services, so paramedics from the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) arrived on site just to confirm that Luis “N” was dead.
Police agents cordoned off the area, waiting for the staff of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) to investigate the case.
Personnel from the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) were in charge of the legal proceedings and the removal of the body.
The three people were arrested and transferred to jail, their legal situation is yet to be determined by the corresponding authorities.
Source: Sipse
