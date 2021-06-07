Emotional Coach Ricardo Ponce is believed to have fled the country

The case of sexual abuse in the self-healing sect of Ricardo Ponce was uncovered by the YouTuber Maire Wink, who was a victim and is already taking legal action against him.
MEXICO CITY, (June 07, 2021).- What many feared would happen, Ricardo Ponce would have escaped from Mexico.
Authorities went to search the hotel and the multiple properties he had in Cancun and according to Fabian Pasos, from Mafian TV, Ricardo Ponce is no longer in Mexico.
Roberto Delgado, his personal trainer, through a Live on Instagram (which he later deleted), dissociated himself from any relationship with the case. He even started his own healing movement based on physical exercise.
“Roberto Ponce discovered a great deal, inviting vulnerable women to alleged courses in which he later takes advantage of them”.Maire Wink
In his self-healing courses he ensures that you learn to:
- Healing diseases in sexual organs
- Dealing with infertility
- Anxiety
- Rejection of motherhood
- among other things
Here we leave you all the detailed information and data revealed by the youtuber:
The case of sexual abuse in Ricardo Ponce’s self-healing sect was uncovered by the youtuber Maire Wink , who was a victim and is already taking legal action against him.
In networks, an account was opened on Instagram and another on YouTube to gather the testimonies of more women.
Celebrities such as Aislinn Derbez, Patty López and Daniela Magun spoke of their experience and shady behaviors that they noticed when they approached the retreats that Ponce organized.
The self-healing retreats that Ricardo Ponce led is just one of many other groups that actually practice trafficking, abuse and scams.
