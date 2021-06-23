Electoral process left 102 politicians assassinated in Mexico: Etellekt

MÉXICO, (June 23, 2021).- The electoral process for the midterm elections on June 6 left 102 politicians assassinated in Mexico, among these 36 aspirants and candidates for different positions, the consulting firm Etellekt reported on Tuesday, June 22.

According to the Seventh report on political violence in Mexico, from the firm Etellekt, from September 7, 2020, to June 6 elections, a total of 1,066 global attacks against political persons were registered, of which 102 were homicides, 36 of these applicants and candidates.

Of the total 102 politicians assassinated, 87 were men (29 were candidates) and 15 women (7 candidates).

In the report, it was pointed out that violence against political persons “spread to the 32 states of the country” and to 570 municipalities of which 29 were capital cities.

Photo: (Etellekt)

The figure of 1,066 global aggressions was 37.7 percent higher compared to the 774 global aggressions or crimes recorded in the previous electoral process (2017-2018).

However, the number of 102 politicians killed is 32.8 percent lower than the 152 cases in the 2017-2018 electoral period.

The report highlighted that most of the attacks in the process that just ended were against candidates opposed to state governments (75 percent).

While 75 percent of the aspirants and candidates who were victims of all the crimes registered by the Political Violence Indicator, who were pursuing municipal offices (mayoralties, regidurías, and receiverships), “were also opponents of the mayors of the same municipalities where they competed”.

Image: Etellekt

The consultant highlighted that as long as “the security of the candidates continues to be compromised and given the very high rate of impunity that prevails concerning the effective sanction of these crimes, the vicious cycle of violence is reproduced.”

This “allows people who compete for elected positions to be forcibly removed,” violating their political and human rights, as well as those of voters.

Mexico had the largest election in its history on June 6, when more than 93.5 million people were called to vote for more than 20 thousand popularly elected positions, such as the 500 federal deputies, 15 of the 32 state governorships, 30 congresses local, and more than 1,900 municipalities.

Source: La Jornada Maya

