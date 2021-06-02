Election day in Yucatan will be carried out peacefully and under strict sanitary measures

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 02, 2021).- To guarantee a peaceful electoral day and with the necessary measures for health care, this day the State Table for the Construction of Peace in Yucatan was held in which they announced the operations and actions coordinated with the three levels of government for the next voting on June 6.

At the meeting, headed by the Secretary-General of the Government, María Fritz Sierra, and in which representatives of the business sector and civil society were also present, the president of the Local Council of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Fernando Balmes Pérez, also participated, and the president of the General Council of the Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute (IEPAC), María de Lourdes Rosas Moya.

The police forces, the Army and the Navy, the Attorney General’s Office of Yucatàn (FGE), the Attorney General’s Office of Mèxico (FGR) as well as the National Guard reaffirmed their willingness to work in coordination with the electoral authorities to guarantee the participation of citizens in the elections on Sunday, June 6, safely and with all the sanitary measures for the health care of those who come to cast their vote.

It was reported that it will be a broad mixed operation in which the security forces of the three levels of Government will be coordinated within the scope of their respective powers.

“It is very important that citizens know that in Yucatan there are guarantees for a full and safe citizen participation throughout the electoral process,” emphasized the Secretary-General of the Government, highlighting that the state has always been characterized by having solid civic participation.

Recalling that the State Table for the Construction of Peace in Yucatán was installed in permanent session since last April 14, Fritz Sierra indicated that it will continue to work in a coordinated manner with the electoral authorities during the different stages of the day and until its conclusion. .

She urged citizens to exercise the right to vote with the certainty that it will take place in a peaceful environment and with sanitary measures to protect their health.

She anticipated that the Dry Law will be established, because the law so indicates, from the first minutes of Saturday 5 and until Monday, June 7 at 11:59 p.m., the period in which this restriction will be in force.

For her part, the president of the Iepac, María de Lourdes Rosas Moya, indicated that the institute that she heads has received all the necessary support from the authorities and state institutions, as well as from the forces of order for the reception, handling, and protection of electoral ballots, as well as to support the logistics during election day.

Rosas Moya stressed that coordination has been very good between the corporations involved and proof of this has been the good work that has been done to prepare and carry out the election on June 6.

A few days after the event, the head of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), Luis Felipe Saidén Ojeda, stressed that the elements that will monitor the 106 municipal councils, the 15 local districts, and the five federal districts are already in place.

He stressed that special emphasis has been placed on the points of interest indicated by the INE and the Iepac, which are located in the areas where a greater concentration of voters is expected.

