‘El Cardenal’ Cantina says goodbye; the new measures “are forcing” us to close

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 10, 2021).- After the state government announced the new measures that will be launched this Thursday, June 10, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rebound in cases, most bars have shown their discontent.
And it is that, as announced by the Secretary of Health, Mauricio Sauri Vivas, the license of bars will be withdrawn, as “Punishment” to the young adult sector who in the government’s own words, they assure are “the culprits” of the upturn in Covid cases.
After the announcements, one of the most popular bars in all of Mérida, located in the Historic Center of the city, called “Cardenal cantina” announced the possible definitive closure through its social networks.
And it is that, in a photo where they show all the employees of the establishment, “El Cardenal” says bye, reassuring that this could be a final goodbye since they cannot bear the consequences of the closure.
At 11 AM on June 10, the restaurateurs and employees of the bar and canteen sector held a demonstration at the government palace to express their discontent. However, they know that they are likely to achieve little, but they hope to be heard.
However, restauranteurs claim that the increase in the number of cases has to do with the political events that took place across the state in the recent 2021 Election.
They insist that restaurants and bars have been operating under strict health provisions due to the pandemic, and they are not guilty of this situation as it was said by the governor.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
