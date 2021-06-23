Ecological Police save baby turtles that were born in front of a beach house in Progreso

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 23, 2021).- The sea turtle nesting season began on April 1 and in Progreso, 11 small turtles were released into the sea after being found in front of the beach house property of foreigners.

In recent days, personnel from the Ecological Police Unit received a call for help from people who found a turtle nest in front of their beach house.

Once there, the officers counted 127 hatches, 3 unhatched eggs, giving a total of 11 live turtles. The little ones were taken to the sea to be released.

Urgent call to protect turtles

It should be noted that on June 16, the World Day of Sea Turtles was celebrated, with which the population is called to respect their nesting areas and protect them, since unfortunately they are currently in danger of extinction.

Since last April 1, the sea turtle nesting season began and the Secretariat for Sustainable Development of Yucatán announced that it had registered the first 2 nests on the beaches of Telchac.

The agency noted that a team of volunteers detected the first 2 nests and asked society, in general, to help protect them.

The turtles were released into the ocean. (Photo: social networks)

It should be noted that sea turtles have lived in the ocean for more than 100 million years, however, currently all species are under some category of risk, both nationally (NOM-059-Semarnat-2010), and internationally ( IUCN 2010), due to fishing and nest poaching, pollution and loss of their natural habitat.

What to do if you see a nest

If anybody finds a turtle nest, they should report it to the telephone number 9995-02-78-25 or they can use the digital tool: https://bit.ly/3dpnawH

In Progreso, in any similar situation, the person can contact the Ecological Police Unit at 9691-03-62-86 .

Source: Sipse

