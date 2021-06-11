Due to a strong storm, two flights that would land in Mérida were diverted

Coming from Mexico City and Miami, the flights were sent to Cancun for safety.
Merida, Yucatàn, (June 11, 2021).- Due to the storm that fell over Mérida this Wednesday 9, two commercial flights that have not been able to land in the Yucatecan capital were diverted to Cancun for security reasons.
It was a flight from Mexico City, the VIV 1104, and another that came from Miami, the ENY 4271.
Beyond these two cases, no other aerial problems were reported in Yucatan related to the rainy weather (with electrical activity), which came to appease the high temperatures.
This same Wednesday through social networks Civil Protection of Yucatán reported that starting next Saturday, June 12, a period of heavy to very heavy rains is expected in the area.
Source: Sipse
