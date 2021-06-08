Due to a case of Covid-19, the Archaeological zone of Uxmal is closed

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 08, 2021).- The Federal Ministry of Culture, through the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), reported that the Archaeological Zone of Uxmal will remain closed to public visits as of this Saturday, June 5, and until further notice.
The foregoing is following the protocols established in the event of a suspected case of COVID-19, and to carry out the corresponding cleaning and sanitization, as well as to keep possible contact cases in quarantine, as indicated by the health guidelines.
It is not the first time that this archaeological zone and others in Yucatan have been closed because of the coronavirus.
During the confinement at the beginning of the pandemic, all the archaeological zones of Yucatán remained closed.
The restriction on visits was maintained during the summer, given the increase in Covid-19 cases.
The hurricanes and tropical storms that affected the Yucatan Peninsula last year also forced the closure of the archaeological zones.
This year the archaeological site of Uxmal remained closed during the spring equinox, in order to avoid crowds.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
San Gervasio archaeological site in Cozumel, closed due to Covid-19
They will carry out the corresponding.
-
Minor stabbed during election day brawl in Dzoncauich, Yucatán
Dzoncauich, Yucatán, (June 8, 2021).- Two.
-
Like A Madman, Trump Continues To Incite Violence.
In the purest style of Rock.
-
Two areas with cyclonic potential in the Caribbean Sea are being monitored
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 08, 2021).- “The.
-
Iconic Yucatecan visual artist Ermilo Torre Gamboa dies at 97
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 08, 2021).- Governor.
-
Hotel association urge not to affect the image of Bacalar holistic center by Ricardo Ponce case
The hotel association expressed its solidarity.
-
Lightning strikes kill 27 during monsoon in India
Lightning strikes killed 27 people and four.
-
Surrogacy is rejected by feminists in Mexico
Feminists Say No to Supreme Court.
-
Kamala Harris arrives in Mexico; this Tuesday she meets with AMLO
MÉXICO, (June 08, 2021).- The Vice.
-
Nine more deaths from Covid-19 registered in Yucatán in the last 24 hours
MÉRIDA.- Authorities reported this on late.
Leave a Comment