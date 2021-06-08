Due to a case of Covid-19, the Archaeological zone of Uxmal is closed

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 08, 2021).- The Federal Ministry of Culture, through the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), reported that the Archaeological Zone of Uxmal will remain closed to public visits as of this Saturday, June 5, and until further notice.

The foregoing is following the protocols established in the event of a suspected case of COVID-19, and to carry out the corresponding cleaning and sanitization, as well as to keep possible contact cases in quarantine, as indicated by the health guidelines.

It is not the first time that this archaeological zone and others in Yucatan have been closed because of the coronavirus.

During the confinement at the beginning of the pandemic, all the archaeological zones of Yucatán remained closed.

The restriction on visits was maintained during the summer, given the increase in Covid-19 cases.

The hurricanes and tropical storms that affected the Yucatan Peninsula last year also forced the closure of the archaeological zones.

This year the archaeological site of Uxmal remained closed during the spring equinox, in order to avoid crowds.

