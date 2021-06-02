Dry law in Yucatan this weekend due to June 6 election

As it is regulated, the Dry Law will begin the first minutes of Saturday, June 5, one day before the election.

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 02, 2021).- This Saturday, June 5, the Dry Law will begin in Yucatàn, on the occasion of the elections next Sunday, June 6, which will last until the last hour of this Sunday.

This was announced by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, clarifying that it is not a Dry Law due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that it is what the Law marks for election day.

As will be recalled, this Sunday, June 6, elections will be held throughout the country, which is why it is established that early on Saturday, that is, 24 hours before the voting day, the sale of alcoholic beverages will be canceled in all the national territory, and will resume until the first minute of Monday 7.

Vaccination will also be paused

Vila Dosal clarified that, in addition, on Sunday voting there will be no vaccination day against the coronavirus, since it is expected that the doses that are in existence in our state will end with the vaccination on Saturday, although it is expected that more doses will arrive in the coming days. , to continue inoculation on Monday or Tuesday.

In this regard, the governor invited the people to continue with measures to protect health from the pandemic, such as keeping a healthy distance, wearing face masks and maintaining hygiene measures to the maximum, whether or not people are vaccinated.

