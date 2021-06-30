DIY Fresh Potato Salad German Recipe

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 30, 2021).- The potato salad or also known by the name of Kartoffelsalat is one of the best-known dishes in German cuisine. It is a very simple recipe in which the potato takes the leading role. It is usually accompanied by other ingredients and seasoned with a delicious sauce.

The salad that we are going to prepare today is a complete version, we are going to add some sliced ​​frankfurters along with a homemade sauce, which will give it a lot of extra flavors. Preparing this potato salad is very simple, we just need the following ingredients:

INGREDIENTS (FOR 4 SERVINGS)

6 medium potatoes

4 frankfurters

2 medium chives

6 sweet and sour pickles

3 eggs

THE SAUCE

1 egg

200ml olive oil

2 tablespoons dijon mustard

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 pinch of salt

HOW TO MAKE THE POTATO SALAD WITH SAUSAGES

1.- We clean the potatoes and give them a small cut in the center. Then we put them in a large pot and cover them with plenty of water. Bring to a boil and let the potatoes cook for about 35 minutes.

2.- After this time, we check that the potatoes are cooked. We prick the potatoes with a knife, and if it penetrates easily to the center, they will be ready. Next, we remove them from the heat, let them cool down and peel them. We reserve and continue with the preparation of our potato salad.

3.- In a small pot, we put the eggs and also cover them with water. We bring it back to a boil and let it cook here for around 10 minutes. After this time, we remove the eggs from the heat, let them cool and peel them.

4.- At the same time, we prepare another essential ingredient for the German potato salad or Kartoffelsalat : In a griddle or non-stick frying pan, add a drizzle of oil and heat it over high heat. When it’s hot, we put the frankfurters. Let them brown for 1 minute on all sides. Then we reserve them a plate.

5.- We prepare the sauce for our German potato salad. In a beater glass, we put the egg for the sauce, the pinch of salt, and the oil. We take the mixer to the bottom and beat without moving it for a few seconds. Then, we begin to move the mixer little by little, with upward and downward movements, until mayonnaise is formed.

6.- Then, add the lemon juice and dijon mustard to this mayonnaise and stir until everything is completely integrated. If you want, you can add more or less mustard to taste.

7.- Finally we are going to assemble the German potato salad. In a salad bowl, we put the potatoes, eggs, and sausages, all cut into bite-size pieces. Add the sliced ​​pickles and chopped chives. We pour the sauce and mix everything until the sauce is well distributed. The salad is ready.

As you can see, preparing this delicious potato salad or Kartoffelsalat is very easy and quick to make, just like any salad recipe. A very complete dish that you can prepare with the ingredients that you like the most, always to your liking. Give it a try!

If you are looking for summer salad recipes, try making this dish. Store the salad in the refrigerator for an hour before serving. Super refreshing!

