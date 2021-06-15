Despite the restrictions, Noche Mexicana and Vaquería will continue in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 15, 2021).- “Despite the increase in Covid cases and the new restrictions that were implemented, cultural and artistic activities in the city will continue, such as Merida Week, the Olimpo Cultural Season, as well as the presentations of the video mappings in the Cathedral facade and the Casa de Montejo”, assured the director of culture, Irving Berlin Villafaña.

He specified that with the mobility restrictions, which came into effect last week, only the schedule of the “Mexican Night” program will be modified, which takes place on Saturdays at the Remate del Paseo de Montejo from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m. hours, that is until 12 at night, so now it will end at 22:00 hours to allow merchants to pick up their things and go home.

He recalled that the Vaquería program, which takes place on the ground floor of the municipal palace of Mérida every Monday, from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. will not have modifications as it is on schedule.

As for the projections of “Sacred Stones” on Friday night and “Dialogues with the Conqueror”, on Saturdays, they also comply with the allowed hours, so there will be no modification of the schedule.

This last program has a recovery cost with which food supplies are acquired for the benefit of troubadour groups in the city.

Culture runs its course

“In this way, we are gradually recovering the cultural life of the city and on the other hand we also have the ‘Olimpo Cultura’ season that continues its course, we already have premieres like that of Emiliano Buenfil that has a tropical Trova show, a mix with the Yucatecan Trova music, we have the “Sombrerón”, available on the Midvi content download platform, we also have “Los Detectives”, which is a face-to-face concert at Olimpo on Saturdays, ” Berlin Villafaña explained.

The municipal official recalled that the complete schedule of events is available for consultation on the social networks of the City Council.

He assured that the virtual modality of the events is the safest for the public, however, there are also face-to-face events with a controlled capacity of no more than 100 people and free tickets, which are requested and delivered before the events at the Cultural Center Olympus.

‘Vaqueria’ with ticket

“We ask you to have the discipline to request your ticket in advance, for example for ‘la Vaquería’ we give tickets all week at Olimpo, what we have seen is that it is very successful as always, but we also note that there are many people who they ask for tickets and then they don’t go and that way we block a chair and then there are people who want to enter, ” he said.

He added that taking care of the health protocols, in the face-to-face events the healthy distance between places is respected, the spaces are sanitized and antibacterial gel is provided since it is about preventing them from being a source of contagion and yes a source of hope because that is what the art.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments