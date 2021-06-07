Dance in Izamal in honor of Yucatecan María del Socorro Echeverría

Izamal, Yucatán, (June 7, 2021).- Dancers from the High-Performance Dance School of Merida (DAR) recorded this Friday, June 4, a choreography that will be presented at the end of August in the first mourning tribute of María del Socorro Echeverría Molina, who was its director and passed away from COVID-19 last year.

Photo: (Facebook)

Teacher Martha Garma said that a video is being prepared for the anniversary of Echeverría Molina’s death, the intention is to record the ballet choreographies in different locations in southeastern Mexico. For this day, they chose streets in the center of Izamal with the Franciscan convent in the background.

It was reported that the audiovisual material, directed by teacher Laura Manzanilla together with Patricia Molina, will be presented on August 29 on the school’s Facebook page.

Photo: (Reporteros Hoy)

“The choreographies, ranging from classic to regional, were the subject of national and international awards and that is why we are focusing on showing this entire trajectory that will be a kind of documentary that will be presented on the day of this festival “, Teacher Martha Garma said.

