Cyclonic formation remains parked in front of the Yucatan Peninsula

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 15, 2021).- There are currently three tropical formations under monitoring in the Atlantic, one of them in, the Gulf of Mexico, which has a 70% chance of becoming a cyclone during the next five days.

The National Hurricane Center has assigned it research number 92-L. The center of bad weather is in front of the south of Veracruz and north of Tabasco but the energy is in the southeast: Tabasco, Chiapas, and the Yucatan Peninsula explained the meteorologist Juan Vázquez Montalvo.

Why is the potential cyclone stationary and what is going to make it move?

“We have a sharp wind that comes from the Pacific Ocean that sends its cloud cover and rain to the eastern zone where Chiapas, Tabasco, and the Yucatan Peninsula are. And we have high pressure on the state of Texas that pushes it and locks it up in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

“This injects dry air that prevents its development, so that this system will develop very slowly throughout the week and it is expected that by the weekend, on Thursday or Friday, it could perhaps become a cyclone tropical either to depression or storm towards the weekend, when the high pressure that prevents it from developing and that keeps it boxed in the south of the Gulf of Mexico weakens ”, explained the specialist member of the Institutional Committee for the Attention of Phenomena Weather Extremes of the UADY.

