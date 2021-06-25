Couple arrested for abusing a 9-year-old child in Komchén, Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 25, 2021).- A couple was arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a child under 9 years of age at the Komchén community in Yucatán.

The events occurred this Wednesday 23, around 10:00 p.m. when a child left a property, located on 29th Street between 26 and 28 of the aforementioned community, screaming, crying, and asking for help, after allegedly being sexually abused.

The couple who lives there is known in the area for frequent drinking. Apparently, the child, who lives in the house next to the assailants, was brought into the house by the man, who was intoxicated.

Neighbors called the emergency service and forced the couple out of the house. Given this, the agents managed to arrest the couple.

The man was accused of sexual violence and his partner for probable complicity, both were presented before the corresponding authorities to render accounts.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments