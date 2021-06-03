“Cola de Caballo” Horsetail Plant, useful in serious kidney and bladder conditions

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 03, 2021).- Just as each organism is different and some herbal remedies have a very good effect on us, others perhaps not so much, and then we need to change to some other plant, it is also very important to have faith that what we consume can help us. That is, sometimes even with the most sophisticated medicine, if we do not believe in it, it may not work. But, nature is so kind that there are many solutions and surely many more to discover. One of the wonders of herbal medicine is horsetail. Its scientific name is Equisetum arvense: ‘Equisetum’ comes from the Latin: Equus which means horse and seta, bristle. And ‘Arvense’: Latin epithet that means “that is cultivated in the fields”.
For many years it has been well known in alternative medicine, especially for its hemostatic (coagulant) power and its effectiveness against serious kidney and bladder conditions. Horsetail is a plant that is used to decrease “fluid retention” (edema), for kidney and bladder stones, urinary tract infections, the inability to control urine (incontinence), and general disorders of kidneys and bladder.
It is currently used to combat bleeding, vomiting blood, kidney and gallbladder diseases, stones and grit. Horsetail helps in cases where other diuretics don’t usually work. Flavonoids and potassium salts justify its diuretic effect.
The abundance of silicic salts gives it remineralizing properties and contributes to the maintenance of the fundamental substance of the connective tissue (collagen) by the fibroblasts, increasing the elasticity of the tissues.
Silicon is a mineral that we find in our body, and it is essential in the formation of all our tissues, both the epidermis, as well as muscles and bones, especially in connective tissues such as nails, cartilage, and tendons, it helps to maintain their resistance and strength. Its consumption is more practical in capsules.
Source: Reporteros Hoy
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
“Hijo de Monarcas” a film featuring Mexico’s Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve
Fraternal dynamics and the monarch butterfly.
-
Man who abused a 3-year-old boy in Yaxcabá, Yucatàn is sentenced to 15 years
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 03, 2021).- For sexually.
-
Hotel workers census will be carried out for vaccination against Covid-19 in Quintana Roo
Tulum, Quintana Roo, (June 03, 2021).-.
-
On Sunday, June 6, election day there will be no vaccinations
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 03, 2021) .-.
-
Mother attacks her daughters with a knife in Ciudad Caucel
One of the minors was taken.
-
World Bicycle Day 2021 Theme, Significance and History
WORLD, (June 03, 2021).- Acknowledging the.
-
Yucatecan food glossary
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 02, 2021).- Yucatecan.
-
Belize opens its land borders to tourists only
QUINTANA ROO, (June 02, 2021).- With.
-
Suicides increase 20% in Yucatan, 23 cases were registered during May
Mèrida, Yucatan, (June 02, 2021) .-.
-
Election day in Yucatan will be carried out peacefully and under strict sanitary measures
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 02, 2021).- To.
Leave a Comment