Clean-up operation carried out at Cenote de Chankom, Yucatan

Chankom, Yucatán, (June 12, 2021).- Following the ‘Yucatán Verde y Sustentable’ axis of the State Development Plan 2018-2024, the Secretariat for Sustainable Development (SDS) continues with the cleaning of cenotes in municipalities and rural communities across the state.

With the sanitation of the main body of water in Chankom, the agency added companies allied to the Strategy for the Comprehensive Recovery of Cenotes and Caves of Yucatán, which will allow strengthening actions for the benefit of the karst ecosystems of the territory. On this occasion, the gasoline distributor La Gas offered its support.

“In just over two years and with the support of federal, state, municipal, civil associations, private initiative, and communities, it has been possible to rehabilitate at least 31 cenotes in 21 communities,” said the head of the SDS, Sayda Rodríguez Gómez.

As she explained, the objective of these works, in which the population of each locality is involved, is not only to recover the aesthetic aspect of these aquifers but to prevent health problems among neighbors, to generate awareness of environmental care, and avoid pollution.

“Cenotes are very important bodies of water, which have even been considered sacred sites. They are ecosystems with a singular and unique ecological value in the Yucatan peninsula; they are the manifestation of the subsoil water and, due to the connection they have with the water table and the use that we give it, it is important to take care of it ”, she highlighted.

She commented that the state administration is committed to rescuing these bodies of water, since “they are important for the ecosystem, being places where mammals, birds, and reptiles come to hydrate.”

The head of the SDS thanked the corporate La Gas for joining this scheme and recognized all the allies who give strength to the work that is being carried out.

In the year 2020 alone, a little more than four tons of waste was removed from 24 cenotes, predominantly glass and PET products. On this occasion, the divers of the Secretariat worked from 7:00 in the morning until almost noon, to remove kilograms of garbage.

Meanwhile, the people of Chankom undertook the task of collecting garbage in the surroundings and participated in environmental culture activities, which will favor their knowledge of environmental problems and encourage their collaboration, in reducing the impact generated by solid waste. ill-disposed.

The work consists of removal of waste in the depths of the cenotes; cleaning of the surroundings of the site and the main streets of the community, where garbage hidden among the flora is collected; tree planting actions with native plants, and promotion of activities with the participation of the local population.

This year, there are 24 actions of this type on the agenda, of which seven have already been carried out; the priority is to cover 80 percent in rural communities and apply both water quality studies and detailed monitoring in at least 12 bodies of water.

“This 2021, we continue to strengthen the sum of wills between these three main actors, which will allow us to achieve our objective effectively, by optimizing resources that allows us to consolidate the strategy,” concluded the official.

