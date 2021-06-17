“Claudette” forms in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 17, 2021).- “The low pressure that is located in the south of the Gulf of Mexico and that keeps the Yucatan Peninsula with rains maintains its high probability of cyclonic development and it is expected that tomorrow night, it will become either a depression or a tropical storm that would be named “Claudette,” reported the meteorologist Juan Vázquez Montalvo.

The UADY specialist explained that on Friday, June 18th, it is expected that this system will begin to move slowly towards the north of the Gulf of Mexico because the high pressure that has it confined in that area will begin to lose strength. Today, the National Hurricane Center of the United States reported that the meteor has an 80% probability of cyclonic formation for the next 48 hours and a 90% probability for the next five days.

“The high pressure that is in the United States will lower its intensity, that will allow it to start moving north, also by lowering the intensity of the dry wind it will grow and develop slowly.”

On Friday “Claudette” will already be heading towards the southern coast of the United States, somewhere between the coast of Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, or West Florida, he said. “It is expected to arrive at some point on Saturday night as a tropical storm.”

“If it takes longer to move, then logically the effects of the rain will last until Sunday and if it moves quickly the day after tomorrow it would be the last rainy day and on Saturday there would be good weather,” explained the Yucatecan specialist, a member of the Institutional Committee for Attention to Extreme Meteorological Phenomena of the UADY.

The meteorologist recalled that cyclones are unpredictable.

“The model that indicates that it will not directly affect the Peninsula continues to persist; however, the cloud bands are over this area so their energy, wind, and rain are going to be concentrated over the region ”.

The low-pressure rains are practically concentrated in the Yucatan Peninsula, where there have already been rains that have already reached quite high water levels, such as Abalá, which reached 134 liters per square meter; the north coast with 60 liters per square meter; the northeastern part of Mérida 70 liters per square meter and some areas of the east and south of the state also with 60 liters, which is already a significant amount of water depth.

