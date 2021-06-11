CITY CAR RENTAL IS THE AGENCY THAT IS HERE TO STAY

Cancun is one of the most internationally known cities due to the high tourist affluence it offers; this is what encourages its inhabitants to grow day by day and satisfy the needs of its visitors, the tourists, who provide the city with more than 80% of its income.

Among the most required services in tourist destinations such as Cancun is transportation, which comprises cabs, private shuttles, public transportation, car rentals, buses; among others, car rentals are characterized as one of the most competitive.

Currently, the tourism market in destinations such as Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum has grown significantly. Still, at the same time, the demands and service demands are increasingly challenging to meet, which gives way to international agencies, which have displaced and even absorbed the small growing local agencies in the region.

Of course, this is not the case with City Car Rental. In less than a year, this local Cancun Car Rental agency has grown internationally, making its way among international agencies and well-known globalizers such as Hertz, Kayak, and Kayak Booking.com, regardless of the adversities that this has entailed.

This company grew as a local car rental company in Cancun; in its beginnings, there was only Car Rental Cancun, its local agency, which offered car rentals in Cancun. However, due to this agency’s strong demand caused by its service and quality, the agency grew and began to make its way to various locations in Mexico such as Playa del Carmen, Merida Yucatan, Guadalajara Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, and Mexico City. So City Car Rental was consolidated as a national agency in the main destinations of the Mexican republic.

It should be noted that City Car Rental managed to grow and expand in the Mexican territory in less than two years, which meant an exponential growth compared to the average of local rental companies in Mexico.

By the end of 2019, they were already a nationally recognized agency and began to cover more destinations in the republic, until, in 2020, they made their way into international territory in US cities such as Car rentals in Miami, Orlando Car Rental, Car Rental LAX, Car rentals in San Francisco, among others, offering their services and competing with world-class agencies in the main airports of each destination and also in the main search engines and social networks in Mexico and the United States.

Like many successful Mexican agencies, this car rental company is giving much to talk about internationally, not only for its quality service and comfortable cars but also for the speed they managed to overcome despite being a small agency growing during the pandemic. Undoubtedly a clear example that effort and dedication can break any barrier that is put in front of them.







