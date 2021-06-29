Citizens smoke marijuana in front of the Federal Judicial Branch in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 29, 2021).- Representatives of cannabis groups in Yucatán held a demonstration at the headquarters of the Judicial Branch of the Federation in Mérida to celebrate the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) to eliminate the prohibition of the recreational use of marijuana.
Mitsuo Teyer, the representative of Baktún 420, pointed out that the declaration of unconstitutionality of five articles of the General Health Law that prevented the recreational use of cannabis is a small victory for the users of the herb, but there are still many of them pending legislation.
“It is a historic day, it is a small victory to leave this prohibitionist system and the Supreme Court has shown its support for the cannabis user; however, there is a long way to go to establish all the guidelines and make consumption a reality without stigmatization and persecution, ” said Teyer during the demonstration in front of the federal building.
The protesters pointed out that although this declaration of the SCJN promoted by Minister Norma Lucía Piña Hernández already allows consumption, the Congress of the Union has pending legislation on the matter to define the guidelines of action of the Federal Commission for the Protection against Risks Sanitary (Cofepris).
“In the demand for dignified treatment, we also request the homologation of cannabis use with the General Tobacco Law. If we talk about smoke, there is already legislation that may apply to the consumption of marijuana, ” said Cuauhtli Laguna, from the Dzacyah collective.
The demonstration, called by the conveners Fumatón, consisted of each of the members of the group lighting a marijuana cigarette to demand a halt to the criminalization of users and to make visible the violations of the rights of people who consume cannabis, such as arbitrary arrests, as they accused.
The protesters pointed out that in the face of those pending regulations, the demonstrations will continue until they are heard.
Source: La Jornada Maya
The Yucatan Times
