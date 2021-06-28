Citizens paint in Mérida pedestrian crossing with colors of LGBTTTIQ + pride

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 28, 2021).- Citizens painted on the night of this Friday, June 25, a pedestrian crossing in the Parque de La Mejorada in the Center of the city of Mérida, with the colors of the rainbow, the most representative symbols of the LGBTQ + collective.
“This crossing will remind people that there will always be people who will fight for human rights and all my colleagues in the community, especially the little ones who are not alone,” said Luisitow Beltran, one of the promoters of this initiative, on his social networks.
In a publication, it became known that this action that they carried out was in coordination with the Mérida City Council Road Safety team. “Thank you very much to the unconditional team that collaborates with me in the council that I represent, and thanks to the boys who tirelessly fight for the rights of the LGBTQ + community,” commented the councilor of Morena political party, Mariana Jiménez Gudiño.
Luisitow Beltran commented that if a citizen initiative could get a pedestrian crossing painted with the pride flag for the first time in a city as conservative and “homophobic as Mérida, imagine what we can do together.”
He also thanked Lalo Cruz, Mariana Jiménez Gudiño, Jorge Beltrán, Israel Alfonso, for collaborating in the initiative and Dr. Douglas Canul Rodríguez as well as all those who donated paint or brushes for this to be achieved. “I never thought a small achievement would make me so happy #loveislove #pridemonth #MarchaLGBT,” he said in his post.
Source: La Jornada Maya
