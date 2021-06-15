Chinese brand “vivo” arrives in Mexico: more competition for the domestic smartphone market

That’s great, but what is vivo? vivo is a manufacturer of smartphones of Chinese origin, “brother” of OPPO, Realme, and OnePlus since it is owned by the huge conglomerate BBK Electronics. It was founded in 2009 and for several quarters it has been in the top five for shipments and sales of smartphones worldwide, only below OPPO.

The analysis firm Canalys counts the shipments of vivo smartphones in the first quarter of 2021 at 36 million units, equivalent to 10% of the world market share, which in turn represents an annual growth of 48%, higher than that of Apple, but still below that achieved by OPPO and Xiaomi, according to the firm.

A new competitor from China arrives in the country: vivo brings its smartphones to Mexico to compete in the already vast national market. The huge company has announced the official start of operations in our country, preparing its official arrival next month.

vivo announces that their official entry to Mexico will be on July 15th, the date on which they will officially begin their sale in the country, but without any more details, such as the models they will bring or the points of sale, revealed for now. Diego Altúzar, Country Manager of vivo México, mentions that our country is an important step for the expansion of the company in Latin America.

