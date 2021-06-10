Chiapas: ‘The Spirit of the Maya World’, invites us to visit its wonders

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 10, 2021).- With its certification in the field of biosecurity and the magic of its many attractions, officials and businessmen of Chiapas promote in Yucatan the magnificent 7 Tourist Routes of that state, which offer a destination of unique experiences in southeast Mexico.

Accompanied by a delegation of service providers, the Secretary of Tourism, Katyna de la Vega Grajales, presented the promotional campaign “Chiapas: Spirit of the Maya World”, before businessmen from the Yucatan tourism sector, as part of her work tour of the Peninsula.

“Chiapas is a spirit of freedom, conscience, mysticism, and adventure, where you will always find a unique, sensory and fun experience, … We are a destination for all tastes, all ages, and all activities”, affirmed the enthusiastic promoters of this destination nestled in the Maya World.

Chiapas has 7 Tourist Routes to facilitate the visit of tourists, each of them is flexible in terms of time to visit them in a few or many days, in addition to providing us with unique and unbeatable experiences, highlighted the lawyer De la Vega Grajales in the presentation of the campaign.

The state has endless attractions that range from nature to gastronomy, beaches, and Magic Towns in our seven circuits: the Mayan Route, the Costa Soconusco Route, the Province of Los Zoques Route, the Two Chiapas Route, the Camino Real Route, The Haciendas Route and the Living Cultures Route, she detailed.

In each of the Routes, various ecotourism centers offer a wide range of services: accommodation, food, and drinks, hiking, appreciation of nature, sports activities, observation of flora, fossils, ecosystems, and geological elements, among others, underlined the civil servant, who offered, before the event, a press conference to the media.

“Our state stands out as a Destination for Weddings and Romance, for its Coffee Route, its experiences in indigenous communities of the Highlands of Chiapas, its coast, and its Magic Towns, among many other attractions, all in the middle of an impressive natural jungle paradise, mountains, rivers, lakes, flora, and fauna, as well as its living culture and gastronomy”, stressed the Secretary of Tourism.

The official added that Chiapas is on a green traffic light and has the proper certification to guarantee the safety of visitors, such as the Clean Contact Chiapas seal, issued by the State government, and Safe Travels, an international accreditation that it obtained for its good health security practices.

The Tuxtla Gutiérrez airport has international recognition for good sanitary practices against Covid-19, making our visitors feel safe from their landing in our state, she said.

The tourist and service offer in Chiapas is 1,065 lodging centers that offer 23 thousand 507 rooms; 978 food and beverage establishments, 287 tour operators, transporters and rental companies, 278 certified general and nature guides, 4 Magical Towns, and 10 archaeological zones.

In terms of connectivity, it has three airports: the “Ángel Albino Corzo” International Airport, in Tuxtla Gutiérrez; the Palenque International Airport and the “Tapachula de Córdova y Ordóñez” International Airport, operating with lines such as Aeroméxico, Viva Aerobús and Volaris.

The cities that connect with the capital, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, are: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Cancun, Monterrey, Tijuana and Mérida. In the case of Mérida, there are flights to Tuxtla on Mondays and Fridays by Viva Aerobús.

Likewise, Chiapas has extensive motor transport services on its roads and highways such as Autobuses de Oriente (ADO), Ómnibus Cristóbal Colón (OCC), Autobuses Rápidos del Sur (RS), and TRT buses, which connect it with the center of the country, the Gulf and Southeast region.

The presentation of the campaign “Chiapas, Spirit of the Maya World”, at the Fiesta Americana hotel in this city, which was supported by a promotional video, was a success and motivated favorable comments from the Yucatan service providers, who see to the destination as an excellent option for these summer vacations, due to its many attractions and its biosafety conditions.

