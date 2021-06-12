Chetumal will host the Bay Cup of the International Sport Fishing Tournament

Chetumal, Quintana Roo, (June 12, 2021).- Next August, the state capital will host the Chetumal Bay Cup, an International Sport Fishing Tournament that hopes to have large participation.
Recently, the calendar of Sport Fishing tournaments for the southern area of the state was announced, which is made up of a total of five competitions, which will be hosted by the waters of the Bay of Chetumal, Mahahual, Xcalak, and Xpu- Ha.
The actions within these sporting events start in August in the warm waters of Xcalak, where the emotions of the Silver Scales tournament will be experienced, which will be carried out in the Fly-Fishing or Fly Fishing modality.
On August 14 in the state capital, the Chetumal Bay Cup will be held and will be hosted by the Manatee Sanctuary.
This tournament will have its second edition and, according to the organizers, a large participation of boats from various parts of the state, from Campeche, Yucatán, and some from the neighboring country of Belize is expected, so a significant economic benefit is expected for small and medium-sized companies in the capital, as well as service providers.
The third Sport Fishing event will be held in the beautiful waters of Xpu-Ha, and it will be the fifth edition of this contest, which will be held on November 7, with the participation of boats from various parts of the world.
For the 21 of the same month of November, Chetumal Bay will experience the emotions of this sport again, now with the tournament called “Chetumal Motonáutica” and which will be carried out in the Kayak Fishing modality, which will be the second edition of this interesting contest.
Finally, from December 4 to 6 of this year, the Sport Fishing tournament season will culminate with the ninth edition of the “Wahoo de Plata”, a traditional event that will be held in the wonderful waters of the port of Mahahual, one of the tourist poles most important in the south of the state.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
