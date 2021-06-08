Chetumal seeks volunteers to monitor sea turtles in Mahahual

Those interested in participating as volunteers must register

QUINTANA ROO, (June 01, 2021).- The “Áak Mahahual” Project is looking for volunteers to monitor and watch sea turtle nesting points, for a month, this nesting season, in the Grand Costa Maya.

Víctor Rosales Hernández, president of the civil association “Proyecto Áak Mahahual”, reported that the monitoring and surveillance of nearby beaches to the north of Mahahual will be carried out from June 10 to July 10.

Therefore, those interested in participating as volunteers should contact the telephone number 55 18 25 50 56.

“From May to October on the coasts of Quintana Roo we receive three of the seven species of sea turtles in the world: Loggerhead (Caretta caretta), Hawksbill (Eretmochelys imbricata), and Verde (Chelonia Mydas)”.

The purpose of the Áak Project volunteering is to preserve sea turtles and sow seeds of change in each of the participants, through daily monitoring and surveillance at the different nesting points on the beaches near Mahahual.

The selected volunteers will receive lodging, meals, training, environmental talks, history and geography of the area , and they also have to be passionate about preserving nature.

Rosales Hernández expressed that the arrival of up to 400 sea turtles has been registered on the shores of Mahahual, but the exploitation of the products derived from this species, the looting of nests and the plastic that floods the oceans and beaches, have put the endangered specie.

Chelonians take between 15 and 25 years to reproduce and of every thousand eggs that hatch, only one reaches adulthood.

In the world there are eight species of sea turtles, of which seven ovan on beaches in Mexico and in Quintana Roo the white turtle (Dermatemys mawii), hawksbill (Eretmochelys imbricata), loggerhead (Caretta caretta) and leatherback (Dermochelys coriacea) have been recorded.

