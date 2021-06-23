CFE will cut electricity for four days in Grand Costa Maya, Quintana Roo

Chetumal, Quintana Roo, (June 23, 2021).- The inhabitants and providers of tourist services of the Grand Costa Maya, south of Quintana Roo, will suffer for four days without electric power, due to the service suspension in Mahahual and Xcalak announced by the CFE.

The interruption of electricity service in those communities will take place on June 29 and 30 and July 1 and 2 of this year, from 7:00 in the morning until 3:00 in the afternoon.

Through a statement, Carolina Andrade Herrera, in charge of the Chetumal Commercial Zone Superintendency of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), informed the Othón P. Blanco City Council that the suspension of electricity service in those towns is due to scheduled maintenance work in general transmission networks.

The document asks the inhabitants of these communities to take the necessary provisions during the required hours in which CFE personnel will carry out the required maneuvers to improve the electric power service.

Also, the scheduled works’ execution may be canceled without prior notice, depending on the prevailing weather conditions on the days scheduled for the work.

The community of Mahahual has more than one thousand inhabitants and almost 400 businesses that practically live from the provision of tourist services, while in Xcalak there are more than 400 people and it has 48 economic units.

Through social networks, tourism service providers from the community of Mahahual expressed their disagreement with the work that the Federal Electricity Commission will carry out, because, during those days, the arrival of cruise ships to the Grand Costa Maya pier is expected, after more than a year without a single cruise ship in that destination.

Mauricio Berzunza, restaurant entrepreneur in Mahahual indicated that it is understandable that the CFE carries out this maintenance work, but the dates can be rescheduled, with the aim that tourism service providers take advantage of the restart of the arrival of cruise ships to the Grand Costa Maya.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments