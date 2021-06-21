CFE substation in Playa del Carmen is vandalized and 11 thousand users are left without electricity

Playa del Carmen, (June 21, 2021).- Acts of vandalism carried out at 02:50 a.m., in the early morning of this Sunday, June 20, to the CFE underground network near the Mayakoba Substation in the Municipality of Solidaridad, Quintana Roo, led to the suspension of the electric power service, affecting 11 thousand users in that region.

CFE immediately assigned more than a dozen workers and their supervisors, equipment, and tools to restore service in the neighborhoods without electricity, which are: Fraccionamientos la Guadalupana, Cristo Rey, Avenida Universidades, Playa Magna, Fraccionamiento la Toscana, Real del sol, Avenida 28 de Julio, Division del Carmen, Santa Fe, and Villamar.

From 03:50 a.m., one hour after the CFE facilities were sabotaged, service was restored to 92% of customers. For now, 873 users continue without power, located in the Guadalupana, Real del Sol, Santa Fe, and Avenida 28 de Julio subdivisions.

Derived from the complexity of the work that is being carried out due to the damage caused to the infrastructure, the driver replacement and various jobs continue, from the same morning, to leave all services fully recovered today in the afternoon.

CFE makes available to all its clients in the Yucatan Peninsula the telephone number 071 that works 24 hours a day.

